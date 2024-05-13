LSU football hosts multiple transfer targets to try and patch up its defense

LSU football hosted a pair of defensive tackles recruits as Brian Kelly looks to shore up his defensive line in the transfer portal.

The Tigers have moved on to new targets after missing out on its top two defensive tackle prospects earlier this month. Kelly has shown interest in ULM’s Adin Huntington, Grand Valley State’s Jay’Viar Suggs and Stephen F. Austin’s Brandon Lane.

LSU extended an offer to Suggs last Wednesday and made the cut for his top four schools just a day later. Suggs said on social media that Baton Rouge will be his final visit before deciding on where to transfer. He made the trip to Baton Rouge on Sunday.

Suggs recorded 42 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and nine pass breakups in his 22 career games. On3 has predicted that he commits to LSU. Michigan, Wisconsin and Kentucky were also in Suggs’ top four.

Lane is reportedly visiting LSU as well. He recorded 44 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks last season at Stephen F. Austin. He was originally committed to Michigan State but has since walked back his commitment.

LSU will also host a player in the defensive backfield. Defensive back Wesley Walker will pay a visit to Baton Rouge, according to Matt Zenitz of 24/7 Sports. Walker started his college career at Georgia Tech before transferring to Tennessee. He made the move to Louisville but reentered the portal after spring training.

Walker had 53 tackles, a forced fumble and a sack for Tennessee last season. Walker would provide depth at the safety position and could even slot in as the Star in defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s scheme.