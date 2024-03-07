LSU football hit the field for its second spring practice. Here’s notes on how the team looked

LSU football is back for Year 3 under Brian Kelly as the Tigers began spring football practices this week.

Today was the first time the media got the chance to view practice and see the new-look LSU roster. Here are notes and observations from football’s second spring practice.

Offense

The Garret Nussmeier Era is finally here after he sat and watched the last three seasons from the sidelines. Nussmeier went through positional drills working on footwork with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan and fellow quarterbacks AJ Swann and Rickie Collins.

Collins worked as the No. 2 quarterback behind Nussmeier and transfer AJ Swann worked as the No. 3 quarterback. The battle for the No. 2 quarterback spot is one to watch during the offseason. Early-enrollee Colin Hurley worked as the No. 4 quarterback.

Josh Williams and Kaleb Jackson were the only two scholarship backs taking reps on Thursday. 2024 four-star signee Caden Durham will eventually join the group this offseason. Several different walk ons took reps at running back.

Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton and Aaron Anderson worked most first-team reps together at wide receiver. CJ Daniels, Kyle Parker and Zavion Thomas worked with Swann, but the different combinations of wide receivers are likely to change as spring practice moves forward. Khai Prean worked as a wide receiver after spending time at defensive back last season.

Will Campbell continues to wear the No. 7 jersey in practice. He was joined by Garret Dellinger, DJ Chester, Miles Frazier and Emery Jones on the first team offensive line. Tyree Adams, Paul Mubenga, Coen Echols, Ethan Calloway and Bo Bordelon worked with the second team.

Defense

Zy Alexander wasn’t in pads but was present at practice while he continues to recover from a torn ACL. Ashton Stamps and Javien Toviano took the majority of the first team reps with Sage Ryan coming at nickel.

Jardin Gilbert worked alongside Major Burns and Ryan with the first team safety group. Harold Perkins and Greg Penn III made up the first-team group for the linebacker position.

Corey Raymond, Kevin Peoples and Bo Davis were all extremely vocal at practice.