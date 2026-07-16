LSU Football: Here Are 5 Candidates To Be Breakout Players For The Tigers In 2026

By KACE KIESCHNICK, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

There are plenty of players to choose from for a high five selection of projected breakout players on the 2026 LSU football team, particularly when you consider new coach Lane Kiffin signed the No. 1 portal class in the nation in January with 41 players.

Here is our top five, and four are from Kiffin’s transfer class. But there is one returning veteran turning heads.

Safety Ty Benefield

The Boise State transfer is the easiest choice to break out in his first season as a Tiger. Benefield (6-foot-3, 208 pounds) racked up 107 tackles with two interceptions and three pass breakups last season.

He garnered rave reviews from teammates, coaches and former Tigers in the spring. Kiffin called him one of the “ultra-elite” talents on the roster, and Benefield made it easy to see why. He has the physicality to be an enforcer in the box and the ball skills to be a hawk in the secondary.

Edge Rusher Jordan Ross

Ross (6-5, 246) is a former five-star who could not find a place to shine at Tennessee last season. In 22 games, he recorded just 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks. But his 78.2 Pro Football Focus grade last season reflects his starting potential.

And his raw athleticism and length are hard to ignore.

Running Back Dilin Jones

Jones (5-11, 211) was Wisconsin’s leading rusher with 300 yards in seven games before his season was cut short by turf toe. The former four-star has impressed enough in spring to earn time with the first team. He will likely not usurp Caden Durham and Harlem Berry, but he will get his chances.

“For a guy that wasn’t a headliner, he played like it,” Kiffin said.

Wide Receiver Jackson Harris

Take your pick for a breakout in the crowded receiver room. Winnie Watkins has a history with Kiffin at Ole Miss. Tre’ Wilson and Jayce Brown look the part, too. But Harris (6-2, 202) has a little bit of everything.

He was a four-star Stanford commit who broke out with 49 catches for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns at Hawaii last season. After learning Kiffin’s offense, he will be a playmaker.

Offensive Lineman Bo Bordelon

Bordelon (6-6, 305) may not be a flashy breakout star, but he is a necessary one. There might not have been a larger deficiency anywhere on the 2025 Tigers than the interior of the line.

He is a fifth-year senior who has failed to see significant playing time at LSU. But he took over at left guard in the spring and never looked back. His veteran experience and communication will be essential for a near completely revamped unit.