LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly Press Conference – Oct. 13, 2025 (Vanderbilt)

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media at his weekly press conference to preview Saturday’s 11 a.m. CT kickoff at Vanderbilt. Prior to coach taking the podium (~12 p.m.), Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and Sideline Reporter Gordy Rush look ahead to the contest.
Related Articles
LSU football to host two defensive lineman transfers, loses fifth player to transfer portal
Brian Kelly has two big name defensive lineman transfers coming to visit as LSU football tries to add depth at the defensive tackle position. Michigan State’s Simeon Barrow Jr. and TCU’s Damonic Williams both have […]
After showing signs of dominance late last year, LSU anxious to see linebacker Mike Jones Jr. flourish from the start
The mega-watt smile never flickered. Projected starting middle linebacker Mike Jones Jr. was among three representatives from LSU during July’s Southeastern Conference Media Days, spreading the gospel of a program geared toward a revitalization. Three […]
LSU tumbles in Top 25 Polls
LSU’s football season opener ended in disappointment, with a 27-20 loss to USC in Las Vegas. The Tigers plummeted in national rankings, falling five spots to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 and seven […]
Be the first to comment