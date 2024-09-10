LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly on the Paul Finebaum Show (Sept. 9, 2024)

LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly talks with Paul Finebaum about Saturday’s win against Nicholls State and the upcoming game against South Carolina. The Tigers and Gamecocks set to play Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. CT. The game will be available on ABC and SECN+ streaming platforms.
