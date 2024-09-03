LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly on the Paul Finebaum Show (Sept. 3, 2024)

LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly talks with Paul Finebaum about the season opener against USC and the Tigers’ home opener on Saturday against Nicholls State. The Tigers and Colonels square off on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be available online only on ESPN+ and SECN+ streaming platforms.
Related Articles
LSU celebrates July 4th with another Class of 2021 commitment
LSU took a couple of months to address its need in its current recruiting class at weak-side defensive end/outside linebacker. The Tigers only needed a three-day span this week – culminating on the July 4th holiday […]
Prime catch! Catholic High’s Shelton Sampson Jr.’s one of the nation’s best receivers and he’s right in LSU’s backyard
On the day Catholic High held its split-squad scrimmage last Friday, LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan sat in the office of Bears head coach David Simoneaux Jr. chatting with an ex-Catholic football player who happened […]
LSU football tight ends coach Slade Nagle Mic’d Up
LSU Football’s new Tight Ends Coach is mic’d up for his first spring ball with the Tigers as a position coach and coordinator. After working with LSU special teams in 2009, Slade Nagle is back […]
Be the first to comment