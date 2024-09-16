LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly on The Paul Finebaum Show (Sept. 16, 2024)

September 16, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0

LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly talks with Paul Finebaum about Saturday’s win against South Carolina and the upcoming game against UCLA. The Tigers and Bruins are set to play Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 2:30 P.M. CT. The game will be available on ABC and SECN+ streaming platforms.

LSU coach Brian Kelly
author avatar
Tiger Rag News Services
See Full Bio

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


5 × nine =