LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly on The Paul Finebaum Show (Sept. 16, 2024)

LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly talks with Paul Finebaum about Saturday’s win against South Carolina and the upcoming game against UCLA. The Tigers and Bruins are set to play Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 2:30 P.M. CT. The game will be available on ABC and SECN+ streaming platforms.
