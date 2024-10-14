LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly on The Paul Finebaum Show (Oct. 14, 2024)

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly sits down with Paul Finebaum following LSU’s 29-26 overtime win over Ole Miss; improving their record to 5-1 (2-0 SEC). This week, LSU will travel to Arkansas to face the Razorbacks (Oct. 19, 2024). Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM CST, and will be available to watch on ESPN.
Related Articles
LSU defensive back recruiting target may announce decision this week
Reports are LSU football recruiting target CJ Jimcoily is nearing a final decision and could make his announcement as soon as this week. Jimcoily is a four-star safety from the class of 2025 and […]
Offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil becomes latest LSU player to enter NCAA transfer portal
LSU lost its ninth player from the 2022 roster to the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday with the decision of sophomore offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil to leave the program. “Thank you Coach O, Coach Kelly, and […]
LSU rewarded with trip to Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl against Purdue
A day after appearing in the Southeastern Conference Championship game, LSU was awarded a trip to Orlando to participate in the 77th Annual Citrus Bowl. The Tigers (9-4), under first-year coach Brien Kelly, are paired […]
Be the first to comment