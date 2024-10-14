LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly on The Paul Finebaum Show (Oct. 14, 2024)

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly sits down with Paul Finebaum following LSU’s 29-26 overtime win over Ole Miss; improving their record to 5-1 (2-0 SEC). This week, LSU will travel to Arkansas to face the Razorbacks (Oct. 19, 2024). Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM CST, and will be available to watch on ESPN.

Brian Kelly, LSU head football coach