LSU Football Has More Iron Now, Says Brian Kelly, And “More Bruce Springsteen” Please

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

You may be familiar with the saying, “Iron sharpens iron,” right?

It has to do with two iron blades rubbing against one another sharpening each simultaneously. Same with strong football players on the same team going against one another. They make themselves and the team better.

GARRETT NUSSMEIER SEES SWAG

“We upgraded our roster. Look, everybody talks about iron sharpening iron,” LSU football coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday morning concerning the talent influx on his team via his No. 1-ranked NCAA Transfer Portal class.

“We didn’t have iron all the time,” he said on the kickoff Southeastern Conference teleconference. “We had iron versus butter. Butter doesn’t like iron. And so, from that perspective, the competition in camp was so much different when you have the kind of depth that we have built here. And it’s taken time, and we still have some work to do. That’s probably the biggest difference. The roster’s different. There’s a lot more depth, which creates a lot more competition in camp.”

Kelly will get to display his newfound iron, returning iron and new and old butter as well on Saturday when the No. 9 Tigers open the season at No. 4 Clemson with all its iron and butter. Clemson returns much of its 2024 team that was a College Football Playoff entry at 10-3 (7-1, Atlantic Coast Conference) before losing to Texas in the first round. LSU finished 9-4 and 5-3 in the SEC.

BRIAN KELLY WANTS MORE BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

With so many different playlists circulating among LSU’s players, Kelly was asked what he listens to before games.

“Whatever they got in the locker room. It’s one of those things where you adapt to what the players are listening to,” he said. “If I had my way, it would be a lot more Bruce Springsteen. I’d show you my age a little bit more with ’70s and ’80s music.”

Springsteen remains popular enough, however, to have a movie set to be released in September – “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.”

Meanwhile, Kelly is glad linebacker Whit Weeks listens to heavy metal like Van Halen, Metallica and Guns N’ Roses.

“It doesn’t surprise me. Whit’s such a high strung, energy guy,” Kelly said. “I’d be a little concerned if there was some Frank Sinatra in there.”