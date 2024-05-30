LSU football has its kickoff times and TV plans set for the first three games of the 2024 season

Kickoff times and TV plans are now set for three of LSU football’s games for the 2024 season.

LSU’s home opener against Nicholls State will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 and will be streamed on ESPN+. The Tigers’ SEC opener against South Carolina will kick off at 11 a.m. on Sept. 14 and will be televised on ABC. It’s the first of three SEC matchups scheduled to be on ABC that day.

LSU’s season opener against USC will start at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 and will be televised on ABC. It’s the only college football game scheduled on a Sunday for opening weekend.

The SEC Championship game will be at 3 p.m. on Dec. 7 and will be televised on ABC.

All other games on LSU’s schedule do not have a kickoff time or channel announced yet.