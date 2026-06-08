LSU Football Grabs 2 More Commitments In 3-Star Prospects WR Cade Cooper And CB Markez Davis

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin added his seventh and eighth commitments for his Class of 2027 signing class on Monday and has doubled that class since Saturday when he had all of four.

LSU traditional signing class for 2027 gradually coming together.https://t.co/QelcIaQAVn — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 8, 2026

Cade Cooper (6-foot-3, 192 pounds), a three-star prospect, committed to LSU on Monday as the No. 297 overall prospect in the country, No. 37 wide receiver by 247sports.com and the No. 10 player in Pennsylvania out of Malvern Prep in Malvern. He visited LSU over the weekend after visiting Ole Miss the previous weekend.

Among the other programs interested in Cooper are Notre Dame, where he is scheduled to visit on June 24, Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Auburn and Wake Forest.

Kiffin also gained a commitment on Monday from three-star Markez Davis, who is the No. 744 overall prospect by 247sports.com, the No. 59 player in the athlete category and No. 21 player in Louisiana out of Northwest High in Opelousas. Other schools interested in Davis are Mississippi State, Texas Tech, Iowa state, Houston and Texas State. He visited LSU on the weekend of May 29.

LSU’s class of eight commitments has upped its ranking nine spots from No. 51 earlier Monday to No. 42 by 247sports.com. The Tigers have a pair of five-star prospects, three four-star players and three of the three-star prospects.

For those of you scoring at home, On3.com has LSU’s class at No. 22 with one five-star prospect, five four stars and two three-star prospects.