LSU Football Goes Belly Up … To The Bar, As Brian Kelly Buys A Round At Radio Show

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Brian Kelly has not won a national championship yet and does not appear headed that way this season, but he knows his way into the heart of the Tiger Nation.

Free Drinks!

The most loyal members of a fan base known for drinking road game sites dry over the years were treated to free beer and “well drinks” by Kelly at his weekly radio show Thursday night at TJ Ribs restaurant on South Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.

“Listen, this is where the real fans are tonight,” he said to open his show with LSU Radio Network host Gordy Rush, who filled in for Chris Blair as he was at Kansas State for the LSU basketball team’s win there Thursday night.

“After a poor performance (42-13 loss to Alabama Saturday night in Tiger Stadium), you didn’t have to show up,” Kelly said. “So, here’s what I’m doing tonight. Anybody that wants a beer on draft, or a well drink (cocktail) it’s on me. So, anybody, just order. I’ve got my credit card.”

Kelly also makes close to $10 million a year in the third year of his LSU contract through 2031. But the offer is nevertheless still generous.

“Wow,” Rush exclaimed.

Estimates had the audience down to about 100 – significantly less than recent weeks. But that still could have cost Kelly several hundred dollars.

BRIAN KELLY STILL BETTER THAN NICK SABAN IN HIS 3RD YEAR AT LSU

“I’m not allowed to tell you what his bar tab was,” a TJ Ribs spokesperson told Tiger Rag Friday. “But he definitely bought a lot of drinks.”

As former Baton Rouge Advocate columnist Sam King once wrote, “Baton Rouge is a drinking town with a football problem.”

“But thanks for coming out,” said Kelly, an Irish Catholic from near Boston, which has often been a drinking town with a baseball problem over the years – 86 to be exact without a World Series title (1919 through 2003).

“Thanks for the fans who are here tonight and showing your support,” Kelly said.

“No idea,” Rush said when asked what his bar tab was. “I was on stage.”

Tiger Rag will be making public records requests.

Kelly anticipated the lighter crowd.

“You guys should come to my radio show,” he cracked at his press conference earlier Thursday. “It’ll be me and my parents. Maybe, my parents. They still don’t like me either.”

Kelly said his parents, Paul and Thelma Kelly, were in attendance along with his wife Paqui.

The No. 22 Tigers (6-3, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) lost their second straight game by double digits last week after falling at Texas A&M, 38-23, on Oct. 26. LSU is a 4-point favorite to break its losing streak at Florida (4-5, 2-4 SEC) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC). And should the Tigers win their remaining three regular season games for a 6-2 SEC finish, they have a chance to reach the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 7 in Atlanta through the league tiebreaker system.

“I expect them to play at the highest level Saturday,” Kelly said. “Look, nobody’s in a good mood. I mean, the food doesn’t taste good. Nobody’s happy being around each other. We have to be better.”

The Tigers will again be facing a running quarterback, which was a major problem in LSU’s last two losses. Florida freshman DJ Lagway is expected to start Saturday after injuring his hamstring in a 34-20 loss to No. 12 Georgia on Nov. 2 and missing the Gators’ 49-17 loss at No. 3 Texas last Saturday.

Lagway (6-foot-3, 241) was the No. 1 quarterback in the nation in the class of 2024 and No. 3 overall prospect by 247sports.com out of Willis, Texas. He has rushed 37 times for just 114 net yards, however, around six sacks in eight games. He has completed 56 of 92 passes for 1,171 yards and six touchdowns with five interceptions.

LSU will be without starting senior left guard Garrett Dellinger (ankle) for the second straight week. Backup offensive tackle Tyree Adams (hernia) has practiced this week and can play guard, but Kelly said he may only be used in an “emergency.” Redshirt freshman Paul Mubenga is expected to start for Dellinger for the second consecutive week.

If LSU wants to reach the first 12-team playoff this season, it is in an emergency situation.

“I’ve made it pretty clear,” Kelly said. “I’ve got to coach better. Our coaches have to coach better, and our players have got to be better.”