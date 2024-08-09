LSU Football Gains Another Star from Destrehan High School

In the latest LSU football recruiting news, Brian Kelly and the Tigers continue to reap benefits from Destrehan High School, as yet another standout player has committed.

Phillip Wright, a top-ranked wide receiver in Louisiana known for his incredible speed, has chosen to sign with the Brian Kelly-led 2025 class.

After previously committing to Michigan and then decommitting, Wright ultimately chose LSU on Friday after an unofficial visit on July 25. The speedy athlete was also offered a scholarship by the LSU track and field coaches due to his impressive track records, including a 10.46-second 100-meter dash and a 21.41-second 200-meter dash.

Ranked as the No. 65 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 18 overall prospect in Louisiana, Wright is highly praised by scouting analyst Gabe Brooks for his game-changing speed and ability to make big plays as both a deep threat and a quick pass catcher. At 6-foot and around 175 pounds, Wright also possesses potential in route running and could excel with added size and strength.

With Wright’s commitment, LSU now has a total of 20 pledges in their 2025 class, which currently ranks fourth on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. Experts predict that this class will only continue to improve with Wright’s addition, solidifying LSU’s reputation as a powerhouse in recruiting.