LSU Football Freshman Tight End Trey’Dez Green Media Availability – September 24, 2024

LSU tight end Trey”Dez Green talks with the media after practice as the team prepares for their Week 5 matchup vs. South Alabama in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff between the Tigers and Jaguars is set for 6:45 p.m. CT and will be televised on the SEC Network.
Related Articles
At the end of the day, LSU starting quarterback contender Jayden Daniels relishes a fresh start
(Editor’s Note: This is the third and final in a series on LSU quarterbacks. Today: Jayden Daniels) Jayden Daniels has a go-to phrase. Sometimes he prefaces comments with it, sometimes he closes them […]
LSU opponent preview: Texas A&M Aggies
TEXAS A&M AGGIES (4-7, 1-6 in SEC West)FACES LSU: Nov. 26, Kyle Field, 6 p.m. (College Station, Texas)HEAD COACH: JIMBO FISHER (38-21 at Texas A&M, 121-44 overall)NUMBER OF HEAD COACHES, 20 SEASONS: Five2021 RECORD: 8-4 […]
LSU defensive end Soni Fonua enters NCAA transfer portal
With a veteran defensive line returning that may rival the best in the Southeastern Conference this season fifth-year senior defensive end Soni Fonua apparently will look elsewhere for playing time. The 6-foot-3, 280-pound Fonua, a […]
