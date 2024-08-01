LSU Football Flips Linebacker from SEC Rival

August 1, 2024 Todd Horne Football, Football Recruiting, Recruiting 0
Jaiden Braker

LSU snagged three-star linebacker Jaiden Braker from SEC rival South Carolina, bolstering its 2025 class.

The Snellville, Georgia native flipped his commitment after a weekend visit to Baton Rouge for Bayou Splash.

Ranked 684th nationally and 74th among linebackers, Braker had initially pledged to South Carolina on July 6. LSU’s offer during his visit proved pivotal. While this addition doesn’t significantly impact LSU’s recruiting rankings, it strengthens a class already ranked third nationally by On3 and 247Sports.

author avatar
Todd Horne
See Full Bio

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


one + six =