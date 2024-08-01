LSU Football Flips Linebacker from SEC Rival

LSU snagged three-star linebacker Jaiden Braker from SEC rival South Carolina, bolstering its 2025 class.
The Snellville, Georgia native flipped his commitment after a weekend visit to Baton Rouge for Bayou Splash.
Ranked 684th nationally and 74th among linebackers, Braker had initially pledged to South Carolina on July 6. LSU’s offer during his visit proved pivotal. While this addition doesn’t significantly impact LSU’s recruiting rankings, it strengthens a class already ranked third nationally by On3 and 247Sports.
