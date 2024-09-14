LSU Football Finds Its Tailback In True Freshman Caden Durham, Who ‘Set A Standard’

Let’s face it. LSU has not had a tailback scare any opponents since Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the 2019 national championship season.

The Tigers may have finally found one in true freshman Caden Durham, the No. 6 tailback in the nation out of Duncanville, Texas, in the 2024 class. With him, LSU doesn’t have to worry as much about how many defenders are lined up close to the line of scrimmage expecting a run.

Because Durham breaks tackles and makes people miss. He did that consistently at South Carolina Saturday in gaining 98 yards on just 11 carries for an 8.9-yard average in the Tigers’ 36-33 victory at Williams-Brice Stadium. His rushing total was 30 yards more on 10 fewer attempts than LSU’s total against Nicholls State last week.

Tacklers bounced off of him on his 26-yard touchdown run midway in the second quarter that basically got the Tigers off the ledge. It cut touchdown-underdog South Carolina’s lead to 17-7 and gave LSU a chance. When Durham broke tackles again on his way to a 9-yard touchdown at the 6:47 mark of the third quarter, he got the Tigers within 24-22. That was closer than they had been since the opening moments at 0-0.

“All those backs needed to see what we’re asking them to do,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “Caden broke three or four tackles. That’s the nature of the SEC. That’s why you’re on scholarship, quite frankly. You’ve got to make some of these guys miss. We can’t block them all all the time.”

<em><strong>LSUs Caden Durham scores on a 26 yard run in 2nd quarter Saturday PHOTO courtesy of LSU<strong><em>

It was Durham who set up LSU’s first go-ahead touchdown at 29-24 with 14:56 to go in the game. He broke for 15 yards to the South Carolina 10 for a first down, then pushed for six yards and then two more to set up a 2-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Nussmeier to tight end Mason Taylor.

“He just did a really good job of showing himself today and setting a standard of what we need at that running back position,” Kelly said.

He may not have said Durham is his permanent starter at tailback, but that sure was a ringing endorsement.

“He was huge for us, and we gave him the game ball,” Kelly said. “It sets the standard of what we were talking about with running backs. You’ve got to break some tackles. And he certainly did that. We’ve set our room up now as to what’s expected at running back. You’ve got to run through tackles. And that was the shot in the arm that we needed from running back.”

Kelly was so happy to see it that he passed on Nussmeier for the game ball, and he was deserving as well. Nussmeier completed 24 of 40 passes for 285 yards with touchdowns of two and 12 yards to Taylor and wide receiver Kyren Lacy, respectively. Nussmeier also took a beating with two sacks and several hits, including two illegal ones that drew penalties. He also threw a bad interception in the fourth quarter, but came back to lead LSU to the winning points.

“He’s such a tough kid, and he’s got no quit in him,” Kelly said. “Obviously, Nussmeier continues to do great things.”

Nussmeier’s attitude was a microcosm of the team’s after falling behind 17-0. The defense also gave up long touchdowns twice just after the offense scored touchdowns. South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers scored on a 75-yard blast up the middle for a 24-10 lead with 4:15 to go in the second quarter just after LSU had cut it to 17-10. And tailback Raheim Sanders scored on a 65-yard run for a 30-29 lead at the 13:51 mark of the fourth quarter shortly after LSU had gone ahead, 29-24.

“So proud of the grit and perseverance of our football team,” Kelly said. “That’s a veteran football team, especially on defense. They’re not going to give up. That’s in their DNA. They’re not going to let the rope slip. They’re going to keep playing. Now, it’s not perfect by any means.”

Kelly drew a ragged breath after that comment. He had just seen three lead changes in the fourth quarter alone.

“But it’s early in the season,” he said. “This group’s going to battle. It may not be the cleanest. But they want to do so well for LSU. They blocked out the noise. Down 17-0 and coming back tells the story. There’s great fight with this team. If they continue to do that, and if we just execute better, we’ll be a very good team.”