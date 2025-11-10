LSU Football Fallout Begins? Tigers Lose 1st Commitment Since Brian Kelly Firing

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

It was bound to happen, sooner or later.

The LSU football program lost its first commitment for the 2026 class after the firing of coach Brian Kelly on Oct. 26. But it is not a major loss.

DeAnthony Lafayette of Lake Nona High in Orlando, Florida, de-committed from LSU on Sunday – the day after the Tigers’ lost their third straight game, 20-9 at Alabama.

Lafayette (6-foot-1, 230 pounds) is only the No. 391 overall prospect in the country, according to 247sports.com. He is the No. 36 defensive end/edge in the nation and No. 54 prospect in Florida. He committed to LSU on July 10 after a visit on June 13.

God has got me! Thank you Coach Peoples and Coach Baker for everything love you Tiger nation! https://t.co/v8hhtHl9Y5 — DeAnthony “4⭐️” Lafayette 6’1 230 OLB/EDGE (@DeAnthony2_18) November 9, 2025

Lafayette does have scholarship offers from Miami, Oklahoma, Florida, Florida State, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

The Tigers’ class dropped to 16 commitments, but remained No. 12 in the nation by 247sports.com.

“We’re going to have something in place with Frank Wilson,” LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry told Tiger Rag Radio last week when asked about Wilson’s ability to hold LSU’s 2026 signing class together should the hiring of a new coach stretch into January. There is an early high school player signing period coming up on Dec. 3-5, followed by the NCAA Transfer Portal window on Jan. 2-16 and the second high school signing day on Feb. 4.

“Frank has done a great job holding this program together,” Ausberry said. “You don’t see any guys opting out, or saying they’re not going to play and sit out. You look at all our recruits for the next class, and they’re holding strong. That’s important. So, Frank Wilson is a big part of this puzzle we’re putting together. Then we’re going to see how it plays out.”