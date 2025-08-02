LSU Football Fall Camp Practice Day 4 Report: Still No Anderson, Defense Trending Upwards

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, TIGER RAG STAFF Reporter

Day four of LSU fall camp was the busiest yet. The Tigers completed a full twenty periods today, the most LSU has gone through during camp.

Wide receiver Aaron Anderson did not participate at practice for the third straight day. LSU’s most productive returning receiver watched practice on the sidelines while wearing a sleeve on his left leg. With Anderson out the past few practices, the Tigers are rolling out multiple receivers in his regular “Z” position.

Florida State transfer receiver Destyn Hill filled in with the first team offense in place for Anderson. Nic Anderson, the Oklahoma transfer, filled in with the second team offense at the “Z” position.

The LSU defense was the highlight of practice today. The Tigers were all over the place, both stopping the run and getting consistent pressure to the quarterbacks. Defensive tackle Bernard Gooden is continuing to make an impact. Gooden made several plays during the outdoor session of practice in 11-on-11 periods as well as in one-on-one periods with the offensive linemen. He stuffed running back Caden Durham on a stretch play where he shed a block through right guard Josh Thompson. Gooden was also able to get through Thompson handedly in the one-one-one drills towards the end of practice.

In addition to stopping the run, the LSU defense’s pass coverage helped lead to coverage sacks during 11-on-11 periods. Sophomore cornerback Mansoor Delane seems to be a sure starter and is leading by example in his short time with the Tigers. Delane was able to blow up a few passing plays on corner blitzes. Another defensive back that is turning heads throughout the first practices is PJ Woodland. The sophomore corner was excellent in coverage, intercepting a pass from Michael Van Buren, and breaking up another pass from Nussmeier.

Safety transfers AJ Haulcy and Temarcus Cooley both made plays in coverage today. Haulcy broke up a Nussmeier pass while covering receiver Kyle Parker one-on-one. Cooley broke up a Nussmeier pass while covering the tight end.

Because coverage was solid from the DB unit, the linebackers and defensive line forced pressure on Nussmeier, resulting in some coverage sacks. Defensive end Patrick Payton and linebackers Harold Perkins Jr. and Jaiden Braker totaled a sack each.

Even though the defense won the day, the offensive line unit showed some improvements. One name specifically stands out after Saturday’s practice and that is Weston Davis. The sophomore right tackle had two pancakes during practice, both when blocking Florida transfer defensive end Jack Pyburn. The first came on an outside run play downfield where he bulldozed Pyburn ten yards up field. The second pancake on Pyburn came in one-one-one drills.

Even with Davis’s impressive day, the competition at offensive line is nowhere near done. Freshman Carius Curne and sophomore Coen Echols made strides in Saturday’s practice, specifically in one-on-one drills.

With Saturday being the Tiger’s fourth straight practice, the team will take Sunday off and return to practice on Monday.