LSU Football Fall Camp Day 9 Report: Offensive Line Still Needs Work, Safety Competition Heating Up

BY ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, TIGER RAG STAFF Reporter

LSU’s day nine of fall camp was another busy practice filled with activity. The Tigers spent a great deal of time working on situational offense and defense in the redzone and backed up in its own territory.

LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson returned to practice in a limited capacity where he participated in non-contact drills. Anderson has been dealing with some knee inflammation over the past week, but he returned to individual drills in the indoor and outdoor periods.

Wide receiver Nic Anderson looked to be battling through some type of injury during day nine of practice. Anderson grabbed his back after being hit hard by Jardin Gilbert over the middle of the field. Anderson was seen limping off back to the offense after multiple plays in the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods, but he continued to play through it. Although it may not be serious, it is something to monitor.

OFFENSIVE LINE TRYING TO GEL

The offensive line unit looked much better from a physical standpoint today than in previous practices. However, the group had one of its worst days in terms of discipline. Numerous offensive linemen cost the offense during the 11-on-11 periods by jumping early. Weston Davis, Ory Williams. Coen Echols and Carius Curne all had false starts.

Brad Davis and Brian Kelly are still throwing different groups of linemen out with the first team. In day nine of camp, the first group that saw first-team snaps was LT Tyree Adams, LG DJ Chester, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis. Currently in camp, it seems as LSU’s tackles are almost set in stone with Adams and Davis, but several others took snaps at guard with the first-team.

Coen Echols got some reps at both left guard and right guard. Echols struggled during day nine, most notably when he allowed his assignment through to running back Harlem Berry, who fumbled. Paul Mubenga also saw some time at both left guard and right guard during the day. Mubenga showed signs of improvement, particularly in pass protection.

LSU SAFETIES COMPETITION HEATING UP

The LSU safeties room is one of the more intriguing position groups on the team. Similar to the offensive line, the Tigers are rotating various guys in different situations.

Temarcus Cooley, Jordan Gilbert, AJ Haulcy, Dashawn Spears and Javien Toviano all filled in at the safety positions. Temarcus Cooley is one of the safeties that has seen the most time with the first-team in fall camp. Cooley, an NC State transfer, has played a significant role in stopping the run while also being dependable in man coverage.

Haulcy has been one of the best additions for the LSU defense. Haulcy is one of the better tacklers in the country and plays with an aggressive physicality that is rare to find at the safety position. During day nine of fall practice, Haulcy made a difficult open-field tackle to prevent running Harlem Berry from taking it the distance.

With the Tigers still looking for its best 22 starters, LSU should feel confident in its depth this year, having numerous options at multiple positions.