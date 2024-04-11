LSU football extends offer to one of the top running back prospects in Louisiana

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff extended an offer to one of the top high school players in the state this week.

JT Lindsey is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound, four-star running back in the class of 2025 from Alexandria. He received an offer from running backs coach Frank Wilson during his visit to Baton Rouge this week.

Lindsey ran for nearly 1,800 yards along with 26 touchdowns for Alexandria High School his junior seasons. He’s the No. 541 overall player, No. 48 running back and No. 21 player in the state of Louisiana, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

LSU is currently the favorite to land Lindsey for the class of 2025. If he does commit to LSU, he will be the second running back the Tigers have landed in the class after securing a commitment from the nation’s No. 1 running back Harlem Berry back in January.