LSU football extends offer to No.1 offensive tackle in the class of 2026

April 22, 2024 Will Nickel Football, Football Recruiting 0
LSU football extended an offer to the top offensive tackle in the nation. PHOTO BY: Jonathan Mailhes

LSU football extended an offer to the No. 1 offensive tackle in the class of 2026 this past week.

Jackson Cantwell is a five-star prospect out of Missouri and the No. 4 overall player in the class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Cantwell has the pedigree to be an elite athlete. He’s the son of former Olympians Christian and Teri Cantwell. His dad is a five-time world champion in shot put and won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympics. His mother was a two-time NCAA shot put champion and competed at the 2000 Olympics.

Cantwell stands 6-foot-7 and recently came just five inches short of the sophomore national record in shot put. Cantwell also scored a 33 on the ACT when he was a freshman.

LSU will have stiff competition for his signing with Cantwell having offers from Georgia, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Nebraska and Missouri.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


9 × = twenty seven