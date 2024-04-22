LSU football extends offer to No.1 offensive tackle in the class of 2026

LSU football extended an offer to the No. 1 offensive tackle in the class of 2026 this past week.

Jackson Cantwell is a five-star prospect out of Missouri and the No. 4 overall player in the class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Cantwell has the pedigree to be an elite athlete. He’s the son of former Olympians Christian and Teri Cantwell. His dad is a five-time world champion in shot put and won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympics. His mother was a two-time NCAA shot put champion and competed at the 2000 Olympics.

Cantwell stands 6-foot-7 and recently came just five inches short of the sophomore national record in shot put. Cantwell also scored a 33 on the ACT when he was a freshman.

LSU will have stiff competition for his signing with Cantwell having offers from Georgia, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Nebraska and Missouri.