LSU football extends offer to defensive tackle transfer, looks for other targets in the portal

With the transfer portal now open, LSU football has an important few weeks ahead as it looks for additions while also trying to stay under the scholarship limit.

The Tigers have already added former Wisconsin defensive tackle Gio Paez as in this window. Brian Kelly has made it clear that defensive tackle is the main concern for LSU, and it will likely add a couple more players there before the window closes.

“We need to get some help at the defensive tackle position, which we will,” Kelly said. “We’re addressing it.”

LSU’s current defensive tackle room is made up of Jacobian Guillory, Shone Washington, Jalen Lee, De’Myrion Johnson, Kimo Makane’ole, and incoming freshman Dominick McKinley. Lee and Guillory started the spring game for LSU.

Indiana lineman Phillip Blidi visited Baton Rouge for the Tigers spring game and could be one of those additions. LSU has also extended an offer to Kent State defensive tackle CJ West. West has 110 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks in four years at Kent State.

Other defensive tackles in the portal that the Tigers could target include Stanley Ta’ufo’ou from USC, Derrick Shepard Jr. from Cincinnati and Jermayne Lole from Louisville.

LSU could also be looking for a running back in the portal with only two scholarship players on the roster during spring training and running back Trey Holly’s status still up in the air ahead of next season.

Kaleb Jackson and Josh Williams have been the only two scholarship backs to receive touches for the offense during spring training.

The Tigers will have to be careful with their roster additions to ensure they stay below the scholarship limit of 85 players. The Tigers are over that limit now and will need outgoings before they can add any players.

Kelly and his staff added three wide receivers, two safeties and a corner during the winter window and will be looking to add depth at defensive tackle and maybe running back as well in the summer window. AJ Swann, CJ Daniels, Zavion Thomas, Jardin Gilbert, Austin Ausberry and Jyaire Brown all came in the previous window.

LSU had 14 players enter the portal during the winter window including three defensive tackles and three running backs. The Tigers already have two players in the portal for this window with defensive end Jaxon Howard and wide receiver Khai Prean entering. LSU is likely to have other players enter the portal before the window closes.