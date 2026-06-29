LSU Football: Easton Royal Has NOT Decommitted From Texas, Contrary To Report, And LSU Very Much In Hunt

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Some say it is inevitable that the No. 1 high school football player in Louisiana – Brother Martin High wide receiver Easton Royal of New Orleans – will decommit from the Texas Longhorns. But it has not happened yet.

There was an erroneous report – perhaps wishful “reporting” – on Saturday that Royal (5-foot-11, 214 pounds) had decommitted from Texas, where he has been committed since Nov. 29, 2025.

But as of Monday morning, Royal remains committed to the Longhorns, according to 247sports.com and On3.com. He is the No. 6 player in the country, No. 1 wide receiver nationally and No. 1 player in Louisiana by 247sports.com’s composite rankings. On3.com also has Royal as No. 6 overall and No. 1 at his position and in Louisiana.

Royal just visited Texas over the weekend of June 19 after visiting LSU on May 28 and Florida on June 11.

Texas has won two conference championships in the last three seasons under rising coach Steve Sarkisian – the Big 12 in 2023 at 12-2 and 8-1 with a College Football Playoff appearance and the Southeastern Conference in 2024 at 13-3 and 7-1 with a semifinal finish in the CFP. Sarkisian’s class of 2027 is ranked No. 5 by 247sports.com with 20 commitments, including two wide receivers in addition to Royal.

Royal’s chances of ending up as a commitment to LSU or Florida are each listed as “warm” by 247sports.com and “cool” for Ohio State and Tennessee.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin’s class of 2027 is ranked 18th nationally by 247sports.com with 14 commitments, including No. 46 wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens (5-11, 160) of Chaminade-Madonna High in Hollywood, Florida, and No. 75 wide receiver Gary Burney Jr. (6-2, 185) of Parkway High in Bossier City.