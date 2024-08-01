LSU Football: Day 1 of 2024 Fall Camp Recap

What We Learned: The LSU Tigers’ Secondary Looks Promising

Brian Kelly and LSU wrapped up its first preseason practice with some important takeaways. New players are making a name for themselves from the git-go, and the wide receiver rotation appears to be coming along nicely. Kelly has high hopes for year three: #BK3

Highlights from the Opening Practice

LSU’s Secondary Shines: Ashton Stamps Stands Out

After a lot of talk about the LSU secondary during the offseason, they showed improvement and also demonstrated what they’re capable of on Thursday. One reason for the marked improvement was clear during practice. Secondary coach Corey Raymond was all over all of them on every play, pushing, coaching, pushing and instructing.

The first-team unit includes:

Ashton Stamps (CB)

Sage Ryan (CB)

Major Burns (STAR)

Jordan Allen (S)

Jardin Gilbert (S)

The backups are:

PJ Woodland (CB)

JK Johnson (CB)

Ju’Juan Johnson (STAR)

Kylin Jackson (S)

DaShawn Spears (S)

Stamps has emerged as a key player in the LSU secondary. He’s bulked up and looks strong. If anyone’s a lock to start, it’s Stamps. Stamps had a big-time interception on a 40-yard sideline pass from Garrett Nussmeier to Lacy near the endzone during a seven-on-seven drill where he high-pointed it and ripped it cleanly. Stamps’ coverage was tight most of the practice although Raymond dogged him on the play immediately after the interception because he was lagging a little on a crossing. “Forget about the play you just made. You just got beat because you’re tired. That don’t work!”

Sage Ryan played with the first team opposite Stamps, while PJ Woodland and JK Johnson took turns with the second team. Kelly said after that Ryan played safety exclusively in the spring but will begin cross-training, playing both positions because he can.

There will be intense competition for playing time among several players, including:

Zy Alexander (back from a torn ACL). Alexander is a full-go Kelly said. But he did not participate in any of the 11-on-11 or seven-on-seven drills.

Javien Toviano (cleared to play after a legal issue). Toviano was also dressed but did not take part in any scrimmaging.

In the safety spots, it was a surprise to see Jordan Allen starting alongside Jardin Gilbert. However, he proved himself capable. This duo is very competitive and has received praise from the coaches.

Keep an eye on Kylin Jackson and DaShawn Spears – they are likely to make some noise on the depth chart soon. It will be hard to keep Spears off the field in 2024.

It was a big day for the LSU secondary, with many players showing their worth. It set the tone for a super competitive fall camp.

Freshmen PJ Woodland and Trey’Dez Green Impressed

Woodland burst onto the scene during spring camp and quickly climbed up the depth chart. He ended spring camp with first-team reps alongside Ashton Stamps.

Now, at the start of fall camp, he’s on the second team, but he will have a chance to earn a starting spot come Week 1 against USC.

On Thursday, Woodland played fearless football at cornerback. He made a crucial interception and showed off his football smarts. LSU believes he is a valuable player and will have a big role in his first year with the Tigers. But consistency is key.

Kelly said, “We need consistency from our young players. They make one big play, and we’ll test them again. PJ’s got tremendous potential and will be a standout player in the SEC, but he needs to show consistency.”

Trey’Dez Green, a five-star freshman, surpassed the hype on the first day of practice. He impressed with a reception on a crossing route and shows potential as a valuable asset to the team. Check that, Green will be damn near impossible to keep off the field with his size and ability. Green did not drop a pass during any of the scrimmages on Thursday.

"We need to test the skill of our young players and see consistent performance from them. It's important to show consistency as well. This applies to our younger players, including five-star freshman Trey'Dez Green who lived up to the hype on the first day of practice. He impressed with a reception on a crossing route and shows potential as a valuable asset to the team," Kelly said.

During rotations, the first-team wide receivers included:

Kyren Lacy

CJ Daniels

Chris Hilton

The second-team group featured:

Shelton Sampson

Aaron Anderson

Kyle Parker

Zavion Thomas

Freshman Jelani Watkins is one to watch with his speed and likely use as a punt returner or bubble screen player.

Defensive Tackle Competition

At defensive tackle, Gio Paez and Jacobian Guillory started off fall camp as veterans leading the group. However, Shone Washington, Kimo Makane’ole, and freshman Dominick McKinley will be competing for spots on the roster. Guillory is expected to start, but the other spot is up for grabs.

McKinley looks the part, at 6-6 315 but he did struggle at times during drills on the sled and Bo Davis was working with him closely.

The Tigers return for Day 2 on Friday morning.