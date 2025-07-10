LSU Football Could Make Its Recruiting Class With No. 1 DL Lamar Brown’s Commitment Today

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Brian Kelly’s 2026 signing class could move into the top 10 or top 5 of the rankings with a commitment shortly after high noon today.

Lamar Brown, who is the No. 1-ranked defensive lineman in the nation and No. 1 prospect in Louisiana out of University High on the LSU campus, will announce his commitment decision at 12:15 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2 at U-High.

I will now be announcing my commitment at 12:15 PM University Lab School Gym on July 10th, 2025‼️#WheresHome🏡 pic.twitter.com/0UeYNDe6vk — Lamar Brown (@lamar1brown) July 1, 2025

Brown (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) is the No. 7 overall prospect in the country by 247sports.com and On3.com. Each have him as the No. 1 player at his interior line position and No. 1 in the state. He also projects as a two-way line player. Brown will decide out of LSU, Texas A&M, Miami and Texas. He visited all four schools in May and June.

LSU has the No. 8-ranked class in the On3.com rankings for the class of 2026 with 14 commitments and No. 11 in the 247sports.com rankings. Brown would be the second five-star prospect top 10 player to commit to the Tigers. No. 5 wide receiver Tristen Keys of Hattiesburg High in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, committed in March.

LSU Class of 2026 in Top 10:

https://t.co/8y91X8IcvY — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 5, 2025

The Tigers also have a chance to land a second commitment on Thursday in three-star prospect DeAnthony Lafayette of Lake Nona High in Orlando, Florida. Lafayette (6-1, 230) is the No. 34 edge rusher in the nation by 247sports.com.