LSU Football Cornerbacks Must Improve in 2024

LSU head coach Brian Kelly is determined to fix the Tigers’ historically bad defense from last season, with an emphasis on improving their struggling secondary.

The team has made changes to its coaching staff, bringing in new defensive coordinator Blake Baker and rehiring former position coach Corey Raymond. Despite losing some key players, the Tigers have a solid group of experienced cornerbacks to work with, including Sage Ryan, Ashton Stamps, Zy Alexander, Javien Toviano, J.K. Johnson (returning from injury), and Jyaire Brown. Freshman standout P.J. Woodland may also see playing time after a strong showing during spring practice.

Kelly believes that the addition of Raymond will help guide the corners back on track and improve their consistency. This improvement is crucial for the defense as a whole, especially in one-on-one coverage situations where the corners struggled last season. With a deeper and more talented group at his disposal, Baker may be able to implement his preferred man-to-man coverage scheme. LSU fans are hopeful that these changes will bring about better results in 2024.

The Tigers return four key players with plenty of experience and hope to see improved results in 2024. Junior Sage Ryan, formerly a safety, will now work with the cornerbacks during preseason practice. Sophomore Ashton Stamps, senior Zy Alexander, and sophomore Javien Toviano all saw playing time last season. Additional players to watch include former Ohio State players J.K. Johnson and Jyaire Brown, as well as freshman P.J. Woodland who enrolled early and had a solid spring.

Projected starters for LSU’s cornerback position are Sage Ryan (Jr.) and Ashton Stamps (Soph.), with reserves including P.J. Woodland (Fr.), J.K. Johnson (Jr.), Zy Alexander (Sr.), Jyaire Brown (Jr.), Javien Toviano (Soph.), Michael Turner Jr. (Fr.), Bernard Causey III (Fr.).

Last season, the issue for LSU’s cornerbacks was development and consistency, as each player struggled to put together good performances consistently. However, the addition of experienced players like Johnson and talented newcomers like Woodland have boosted the room’s depth.

With guidance from coach Corey Raymond, the cornerbacks are poised for improvement this season – a necessary component for the overall success of the defense.

One potential concern is whether the group can effectively execute man coverage in defensive coordinator Baker’s scheme. Last season, LSU’s corners struggled in one-on-one situations on the outside. It remains to be seen if they can handle an increased amount of man coverage or if Baker will need to modify his approach based on their abilities.