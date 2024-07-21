LSU football cornerback arrested in Baton Rouge

LSU football player Javien Toviano was arrested for video voyeurism in Baton Rouge. He is 19 and plays cornerback for the Tigers.

Toviano is currently a sophomore.

LSU released a statement on Toviano’s situation: “The student-athlete has been suspended from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies. We will not have further comment out of respect for the legal process.”

The arrest report says Toviano allegedly used a hidden camera to record himself and his partner without her consent.

The victim told invesigators that she found two videos on Toviano’s iPad, the arrest report stated. Authorities added the videos were recorded on July 5 and 6, 2024. Police later found three videos in a search. They identified Toviano and the victim in the recordings.

TRUE FRESHMAN SEASON (2023)

Appeared in 13 games with 3 starts … First career start came at Alabama … Started 3 of LSU’s final 5 games with other 2 coming in wins over Florida and Wisconsin the ReliaQuest Bowl … Played a total of 302 defensive snaps … Had 7 tackles vs. Alabama and a season-high 11 in win over Florida … Added a fumble recovery and a pass breakup against Florida … Capped season with 3 tackles vs. Wisconsin … Played season-high 83 defensive snaps against Florida … Played 68 snaps vs. Alabama and 57 against Wisconsin … Added 94 plays on special teams (39 kickoff coverage, 19 punt return, 18 field goal block and 17 kickoff return) … Had 2 tackles in his Tiger Stadium debut in win over Grambling … Played 8 special teams snaps in LSU debut vs. Florida State.

HIGH SCHOOL

One of the nation’s top defensive backs for the Class of 2023 … Rated with 5-stars and the No. 3 player at his position nationally from Rivals.com … In the On3 Composite, ranked with 4-four stars, No. 5 nationally at his position and the No. 9 overall player in the state of Texas … Ranked as the top player in the Dallas Metro area … Helped team to a 10-2 record and a second round appearance in the state playoffs … Team won the 8-6A district title in 2022 … As a senior, credited with 38 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles … Returned both interceptions for TDs in 2022 … On offense, rushed 41 times for 415 yards and 8 TDs … Capped career with 105 tackles, 3 interceptions, 19 pass breakups and 5 forced fumbles.JAVIEN TOVIANO’S CAREER HIGHS

Tackles: 11 vs. Florida, 2023

Tackles for Loss: 0

Sacks: 0

Interceptions: 0

