LSU Football: Cornerback Aidan Anding Tore Achilles On 2nd Interception Saturday

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU sophomore backup cornerback Aidan Anding had just made a strong impression at the Tigers’ scrimmage Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

He intercepted his second pass, but came up limping and left the field. And on Tuesday morning, it was revealed that Anding’s blossoming spring drills are over as he has a torn Achilles tendon.

NEW: LSU CB Aidan Anding suffered a torn Achilles during Saturday’s scrimmage in Tiger Stadium, sources confirm.



The sophomore suffered the injury on the play where he made his second interception of the scrimmage.@1045espn @LASportsDotNet



MORE 👇https://t.co/56ljeWUMTg — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) April 14, 2026

LSU coach Lane Kiffin will likely address Anding’s injury at a regularly scheduled spring football press conference this morning.

A four-star prospect in LSU’s class of 2025, Anding (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) was the No. 164 prospect in the nation and No. 19 cornerback by 247sports.com and No. 5 player in Louisiana from Ruston High.

. @LSUfootball sophomore defensive back Aidan Anding intercepted two passes during #LSU scrimmage in Tiger Stadium. One was a great pick on a ball near goal line on deep pass, as he ripped it away from receiver. Another Anding quickly jumped the route in the flat and made pick. — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) April 11, 2026

Anding signed with LSU on Dec. 4, 2024, after scholarship offers from Texas, Arkansas, Miami, Baylor, TCU and Kiffin – then at Ole Miss.

Anding played in eight games as a true freshman in the 2025 season mostly on special teams. He was behind starting cornerbacks DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland this spring. He is the second major injury of spring practice as redshirt sophomore defensive end Gabriel Reliford was lost for the rest of spring during the first week with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee.

LSU’s No. 1 Portal QB on crutches after foot surgery follow-up procedure and likely out rest of spring. But Lane Kiffin’s not that concerned. Trinidad Chambliss missed all of spring last year and did OK.https://t.co/8jTgvUKx1U — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 7, 2026

No. 1 Transfer Portal quarterback Sam Leavitt, a junior from Arizona State, is also out for the rest of the spring, but he came into spring after Lisfranc surgery on his foot last November and was limited in practice. He was expected to do more later in spring practice, but after the screws from the operation were removed last week, Kiffin said Leavitt is likely out for the rest of spring.

Spring football ends on April 24.