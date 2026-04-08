LSU Football Coach Lane Kiffin Hasn’t Won A Game Yet Here, But He’s Already Winning | Andre Champagne

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE

Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Lane Kiffin arrived at LSU at a time when the fan base needed him most.

Fans had witnessed yet another year of mediocrity and were tired of the unusual culture that had been built by Brian Kelly. After the first couple of seasons, it never felt genuine. His passion for Louisiana never seemed as authentic as Nick Saban’s, Les Miles’ or Ed Orgeron’s.

It seemed like it was just a job and a paycheck for Kelly. And there are other such coaches. But not Kiffin.

From the moment he stepped on campus, Kiffin has embraced not only Baton Rouge, but the entire state of Louisiana. And he didn’t try a fake southern accent.

LSU’s No. 1 Portal QB on crutches after foot surgery follow-up procedure and likely out rest of spring. But Lane Kiffin’s not that concerned. Trinidad Chambliss missed all of spring last year and did OK.https://t.co/8jTgvUKx1U — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 7, 2026

No, Kiffin embodies the qualities many felt were missing at LSU – determination, willingness and authenticity. And he hasn’t even called a play yet.

Yes. LSU fans ultimately just care about winning. If a coach produces results, they will be embraced, as Kelly was after he beat Saban in his first season in 2022 and reached the SEC championship game.

But it certainly helps when that coach is willing to connect with the unique culture of Louisiana and understand what comes with leading a program in Baton Rouge. Kiffin shows up. He’s not afraid to attack problems head-on. So, what does that look like?

He’s willing to get on a plane and travel across the country for an entire week, if he has to in order to build a relationship with a prospect and sign him, as he did with No. 1 portal quarterback Sam Leavitt and No. 1 portal offensive tackle Jordan Seaton.

“It’s just different,” Jay Johnson said, borrowing Lane Kiffin’s hashtag, but not in a good way, after BeFuddling loss to 212 RPI Bethune-Cookman Tuesday.https://t.co/qyoFBTNvNF — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 8, 2026

He doesn’t wait around. He just goes and does it. Kelly just chose not to work quite that hard. Kelly never seemed to enjoy the recruiting aspect of college football. He didn’t adapt to the evolving landscape of the sport with NIL and the no-sit-out Transfer Portal. He had three phones and was tired of answering

agents and dealing with constant number-crunching – something he had never been accustomed to doing.

Even Nick Saban grew tired of such demands in his final years.

NIL remains in a frustrating place with virtually no real structure at all. Yet Kiffin continues to embrace it while often criticizing it. Saban didn’t like it, but he still brought in elite players and kept winning big until the end.

Kelly often seemed to ignore it and play golf.

In this era, it’s adapt or fall behind. And Lane Kiffin has adapted, big time.

Consider how quickly he has made his presence known. The last few months have shown just how relentless Kiffin’s work ethic is. During the transfer portal window, he shared glimpses on social media of late nights leaving the facility and early mornings getting back to work.

Did it all need to be posted? Probably not. But it underscored his willingness to put in the effort to bring LSU back to national prominence. Kiffin has also been highly visible around Baton Rouge since becoming

head coach at LSU.

Whether it’s attending a concert at the Texas Club or riding in a Mardi Gras or St. Patrick’s parade, he’s making a genuine effort to understand what matters to people in Louisiana. Or he’s just enjoying it. That part is not a job.

From stops at Billy’s Boudin to visits to the Colonel’s Club restaurant, he’s immersing himself in the local culture.

And if that’s not enough for LSU fans, he’s consistently shown support for other programs on campus. Kiffin has attended numerous LSU men’s and women’s basketball games, as well as baseball games – something fans didn’t see nearly as often before with other football coaches.

Kiffin walked out with women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey at a game and visited Flau’jae Johnson before her final game in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. He also met legendary former LSU baseball coach Skip Bertman. While other coaches kept their distance in the past, Kiffin has made it a point to be present and engaged.

That said, Kiffin still has to prove he can win – and do so in a timely fashion.

He’s working with significant resources, and expectations will be high. But everywhere Kiffin has gone, winning has followed. He hasn’t coached a single game yet. But in just one off-season, it’s clear that his actions speak louder than words.

And so far, he’s given a fan base – one long accustomed to success – a reason to feel excited and hopeful about the hot, humid summer that will soon be here.

But followed by a truly hotly anticipated football season.