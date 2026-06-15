LSU Football Coach Lane Kiffin Completes Front Office Staff

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin and his general manager Billy Glasscock announced the final staff members for their front office on Monday.

The front office includes assistant general managers Adam Clark and JR Belton and chief strategy officer Taylor Jacobs.

“We were very intentional when we put together our front office staff,” Glasscock said. “We wanted to hire the best people with varying backgrounds who will be able to serve our student-athletes and help us compete for championships in this ever-changing landscape of college athletics. This group is innovative and understands the demands of helping run the best brand in college athletics. We have assembled a great staff, and they have already made an impact on our program.”

Jacobs previously served as associate athletic director of Name, Image & Likeness for LSU since its inception in 2021. A former collegiate athlete, Jacobs has spent 15 years on the administrative side of college sports. He will be responsible for helping develop an overall vision for the program as it relates to the brand, establishing new revenue opportunities, managing third-party NIL for football players, as well as managing the revenue share cap for the program. Jacobs will be the first female to serve in this capacity nationally.

Meanwhile, LSU has elevated assistant athletic director Keava Soil-Cormier to associate athletic director of NIL, which oversees all NIL initiatives for the program’s other teams.

Clark joined the football staff from North Carolina State and serves as assistant general manager with his focus on internal operations. Belton was promoted to assistant general manager for football after serving as director of football operations in 2025.

“As coach Kiffin says, LSU is ‘just different,’” Glasscock said. “Building a front office staff the way we have will allow us to continue to lead in this space and continue to set LSU apart.”