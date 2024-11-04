LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly’s Alabama Week Press Conference – November 4, 2024

Brian Kelly Press Conference – Nov. 4, 2024 (Alabama)
Brian Kelly – 11/4/24
Opening Statements –
- Off-week – recovery
- Practice on running game, special teams
- Conditioning, weight-training
Alabama – balanced team as far as talent level
- Doesn’t see any weaknesses
- “keys to success are obvious – better balance offensively
Q1 – Dellinger sprain require surgery?
- Yes, out for weekend
Q2 – “Playoff game”?
- “each game… is a new game in itself”
- Focused on four quarters of football
Q3 – Running game? Anderson?
- “Gotta be more consistent across the board”
- Screen game, misdirection – create more uncertainty
Q4 – CJ Daniels? Also, storm?
- CJ much better than he was
- Credit to training staff
- “Couldn’t answer the ball in the second half”
- Storm – will have to look closer as game approaches
Q5 – NIL bringing parity to college football?
- “Hard for me to assess that”
- A choice a player makes
- Good or bad? Individual decision
- “NIL is a good thing”
Q6 – Using last game to clean things up?
- “They clearly knew what happened in A&M game”
- “Put it past us”
Q7 – Mubenga?
- Has worked his way to “key backup”
- Most likely a starter this week
- Made his progress through execution
Q8 – Milroe under DeBoer?
- “QB controversy” last year
- Settled on a system with QB
- Last year, not sure what you would get
Q9 – Guillory returning?
- “He’s a stalwart”
- Leadership presence
Q10 – Getting Nussmeier help?
- “We gotta go do it”
- Nuss can’t feel like he has to do everything
- Have to block better
Q11 – Alexander, Stamps?
- “At the end of the day, players need to trust themselves and the teaching”
- Players playing with confidence
Q12 – College Gameday? Also, DeBoer?
- Gameday great for college, campus
- Good for BR identity
- DeBoer – haven’t had a chance to speak. “We both worked our way up”
- Mutual respect
Q13 – Faking injuries? Players registered to vote?
- This nonsense needs to stop
- Faking injuries – “enough is enough”
- Voting – players involved in community, local elections
Q14 – Dellinger return this season?
- Solid chance for Florida
Q15 – Running game – Nussmeier changing?
- Becomes a numbers game
- “an all-in thing”
Q16 – West Weeks?
- Has games remaining, hope to save season of eligibility
Q17 – Defensive line – being “violent”
- “all players the same as far as how theyre coached”
- Individual strengths
Q18 – Alabama penalties – advantage?
- Hope for pre-snap penalties
- “We’re gonna try everything”
- “Maintaining our composure”
