LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly’s Alabama Week Press Conference – November 4, 2024

Brian Kelly Press Conference – Nov. 4, 2024 (Alabama)

Opening Statements –

  • Off-week – recovery
  • Practice on running game, special teams
  • Conditioning, weight-training

Alabama – balanced team as far as talent level

  • Doesn’t see any weaknesses
  • “keys to success are obvious – better balance offensively

Q1 – Dellinger sprain require surgery?

  • Yes, out for weekend

Q2 – “Playoff game”?

  • “each game… is a new game in itself”
  • Focused on four quarters of football

Q3 – Running game? Anderson?

  • “Gotta be more consistent across the board”
  • Screen game, misdirection – create more uncertainty

Q4 – CJ Daniels? Also, storm?

  • CJ much better than he was
  • Credit to training staff
  • “Couldn’t answer the ball in the second half”
  • Storm – will have to look closer as game approaches

Q5 – NIL bringing parity to college football?

  • “Hard for me to assess that”
  • A choice a player makes
  • Good or bad? Individual decision
  • “NIL is a good thing”

Q6 – Using last game to clean things up?

  • “They clearly knew what happened in A&M game”
  • “Put it past us”

Q7 – Mubenga?

  • Has worked his way to “key backup”
  • Most likely a starter this week
  • Made his progress through execution

Q8 – Milroe under DeBoer?

  • “QB controversy” last year
  • Settled on a system with QB
  • Last year, not sure what you would get

Q9 – Guillory returning?

  • “He’s a stalwart”
  • Leadership presence

Q10 – Getting Nussmeier help?

  • “We gotta go do it”
  • Nuss can’t feel like he has to do everything
  • Have to block better

Q11 – Alexander, Stamps?

  • “At the end of the day, players need to trust themselves and the teaching”
  • Players playing with confidence

Q12 – College Gameday? Also, DeBoer?

  • Gameday great for college, campus
  • Good for BR identity
  • DeBoer – haven’t had a chance to speak. “We both worked our way up”
  • Mutual respect

Q13 – Faking injuries? Players registered to vote?

  • This nonsense needs to stop
  • Faking injuries – “enough is enough”
  • Voting – players involved in community, local elections

Q14 – Dellinger return this season?

  • Solid chance for Florida

Q15 – Running game – Nussmeier changing?

  • Becomes a numbers game
  • “an all-in thing”

Q16 – West Weeks?

  • Has games remaining, hope to save season of eligibility

Q17 – Defensive line – being “violent”

  • “all players the same as far as how theyre coached”
  • Individual strengths

Q18 – Alabama penalties – advantage?

  • Hope for pre-snap penalties
  • “We’re gonna try everything”
  • “Maintaining our composure”

