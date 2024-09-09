LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly Press Conference – Sept. 9, 2024 (South Carolina)

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media at his weekly press conference. Kelly previews Saturday’s 11 a.m. CT kickoff at South Carolina (ABC).

Opening Remarks –

  • Nicholls recap
  • Sunday = “Assessment Sunday”
  • Spent 7 hours dissecting film
  • “More good things happened in that game than I could articulate after”
  • Credits Reliford, J. Johnson, Washington, Alexander
  • Notes return game
  • Offense – “threw the football b/c that’s what was required in this game”
  • Offense tactically, technically appropriate
  • Defense – notes two difficult drives
  • Defense – “young guys learning on the fly”
  • Nicholls – difficult offense to defend, were able to “milk it”
  • S. Carolina – Next step in development of team

Q – Guillory injury?

  • Lost for the year, achilles
  • “was a stalwart for us”
  • Possibilities of medical red shirt

Q – Offensive line hype/disappointment

  • “not a media created scenario”
  • Balance throwing vs running

Q – Alexander going into this game? Ryan?

  • Four corners playing
  • Four or five safeties
  • Relying on depths of these units

Q – Guillory out – tempered expectations?

  • Losing a strong inside presence
  • Have ideas on how to compensate, doing things differently

Q – LB – Whit Weeks – other options? Perkins?

  • Perkins – need to set him up for success
  • Continuing to look at other options

Q – Reliford – versatility?

  • Inside pass-rush guy

Q – FG @ end of first half?

  • Not upset about missing – upset about process
  • Ref confused Ramos
  • “I like our guys to listen to me”

Q – Pimpton? Bordelon?

  • Bordelon gives us another “big guy”
  • Pimpton ankle – more Green

Q – Sellers? Stewart? What to expect?

  • Sellers a physical presence / cannon
  • Stewart – pure pass-rusher

Q – Dellinger? Hilton? Parker?

  • Dellinger cleared for practice
  • Parker improving, maybe end of week?
  • Hilton day-to-day, matter of time

Q – Ryan @ Safety?

  • “where he fits for us”

Q – Nussmeier spreading the ball?

  • Sampson continuing to improve
  • Taylor having a monster year

Q – Defensive tackle?

  • Washington first guy
  • McKinley? DE moved inside?

Q – Ju’Juan Johnson?

  • Capable – “going to lay as much as we can on him”

Q – Storm?

  • “plans over plans over plans”
  • Plan in place for Wed, Thursday
  • TStorms on Saturday a concern

Q – Atmosphere of road game?

  • Requires focus
  • Sense of urgency – “in it every single play”
