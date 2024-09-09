LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly Press Conference – Sept. 9, 2024 (South Carolina)

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media at his weekly press conference. Kelly previews Saturday’s 11 a.m. CT kickoff at South Carolina (ABC).
Brian Kelly – Press Conference 9/9/24
Opening Remarks –
- Nicholls recap
- Sunday = “Assessment Sunday”
- Spent 7 hours dissecting film
- “More good things happened in that game than I could articulate after”
- Credits Reliford, J. Johnson, Washington, Alexander
- Notes return game
- Offense – “threw the football b/c that’s what was required in this game”
- Offense tactically, technically appropriate
- Defense – notes two difficult drives
- Defense – “young guys learning on the fly”
- Nicholls – difficult offense to defend, were able to “milk it”
- S. Carolina – Next step in development of team
Q – Guillory injury?
- Lost for the year, achilles
- “was a stalwart for us”
- Possibilities of medical red shirt
Q – Offensive line hype/disappointment
- “not a media created scenario”
- Balance throwing vs running
Q – Alexander going into this game? Ryan?
- Four corners playing
- Four or five safeties
- Relying on depths of these units
Q – Guillory out – tempered expectations?
- Losing a strong inside presence
- Have ideas on how to compensate, doing things differently
Q – LB – Whit Weeks – other options? Perkins?
- Perkins – need to set him up for success
- Continuing to look at other options
Q – Reliford – versatility?
- Inside pass-rush guy
Q – FG @ end of first half?
- Not upset about missing – upset about process
- Ref confused Ramos
- “I like our guys to listen to me”
Q – Pimpton? Bordelon?
- Bordelon gives us another “big guy”
- Pimpton ankle – more Green
Q – Sellers? Stewart? What to expect?
- Sellers a physical presence / cannon
- Stewart – pure pass-rusher
Q – Dellinger? Hilton? Parker?
- Dellinger cleared for practice
- Parker improving, maybe end of week?
- Hilton day-to-day, matter of time
Q – Ryan @ Safety?
- “where he fits for us”
Q – Nussmeier spreading the ball?
- Sampson continuing to improve
- Taylor having a monster year
Q – Defensive tackle?
- Washington first guy
- McKinley? DE moved inside?
Q – Ju’Juan Johnson?
- Capable – “going to lay as much as we can on him”
Q – Storm?
- “plans over plans over plans”
- Plan in place for Wed, Thursday
- TStorms on Saturday a concern
Q – Atmosphere of road game?
- Requires focus
- Sense of urgency – “in it every single play”
