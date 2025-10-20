LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly Press Conference – Oct. 20, 2025 (Texas A&M)

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media at his weekly press conference to preview Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff vs. Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium. Prior to coach taking the podium (~12 p.m.), Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and Sideline Reporter Gordy Rush look ahead to the contest.
