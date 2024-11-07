LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media following the Tigers’ practice on Nov. 7. The Tigers will face Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 9, in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
Related Articles
LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly Named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week
ATLANTA (Oct. 14, 2024) – Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. today announced that LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of […]
Opinion: Jim Kleinpeter: LSU may have similar traits of what made the Tigers great and stand out above rest in 2019
The memory of that superlative season for LSU football in 2019 is still fresh. Tiger fans are still living off the fumes of a year where LSU won nearly every major individual award along with […]
WATCH: Everything LSU football coach Brian Kelly said in his final press conference before the Tigers head to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama on Saturday night
LSU head coach Brian Kelly addresses the media following Thursday’s practice session. The Tigers will face Alabama on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. central in Tuscaloosa.
Be the first to comment