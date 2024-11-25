LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly Press Conference – Nov. 25, 2024 (Oklahoma)

LSU coach Brian Kelly yelled at and congratulated players as usual Saturday night in the Tigers' 24-17 win over Vanderbilt at Tiger Stadium. (Photo by Michael Bacigalupi).

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media at his weekly press conference to preview Saturday’s 6 p.m. CT kickoff against Oklahoma.

Brian Kelly – 11/25/2024

Opening remarks

Vanderbilt –

  • Proud of resolve, ability to bounce back
  • Nussmeier best game of the year
  • Offense balance
  • Credits to J. Williams
  • Campbell’s best game
  • Team leading from the inside out

Oklahoma –

  • Credits to J. Arnold, Alabama win

Q1 – Maturity from younger players?

  • Younger players following example from older
  • “I wish it could’ve happened earlier”

Q2 – Defensive challenges from Oklahoma?

  • Changing dynamic of their offense
  • More run-centric, controlled structure

Q3 – Perkins update? Future?

  • Doing well in recovery
  • Been in the building quite a bit
  • He’s weighing his options

Q4 – What went right in the run game?

  • “Starts w/ the QB”

Q5 – Simplifying things?

  • “Players taking ownership”
  • Didn’t have execution mistakes

Q6 – Plan for QB?

  • Will most likely take a QB this year
  • Overall roster is more important than one position

Q7 – Linebacker? Changes?

  • Wanted to take some snaps off Penn
  • Weeks was good match
  • Could be the case again this weekend

Q8 – De-commit – more funds in portal?

  • We’ll be very aggressive

Q9 – 4-3 front?

  • Different uses of LB

Q10 – Building 2025 roster?

  • Starts with player retention
  • Ongoing recruiting process
  • Portal to fill particular positions
  • “Who are the guys that will stay?”

Q11 – NIL improved? Rev. share?

  • “everyone is keeping their cards close”
  • Can “balance off” if aggressive in next few months

Q12 – Mubenga? Chester?

  • Gotten stronger, looking to growth in off season

Q13 – “CEO Head Coach”? Hands-on?

  • Have to have relationships with the players
  • “Head-coach centric”
  • “Can’t be in meetings all day”

Q14 – Honoring senior class?

  • 21 to honor prior to game
  • Lists various players

Q15 – CJ Daniels?

  • Great leader, consistency
  • Working with difficult injury

Q16 – (question inaudible)

  • Turkey, mashed potatoes, nap

