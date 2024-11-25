LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly Press Conference – Nov. 25, 2024 (Oklahoma)

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media at his weekly press conference to preview Saturday’s 6 p.m. CT kickoff against Oklahoma.
Brian Kelly – 11/25/2024
Opening remarks
Vanderbilt –
- Proud of resolve, ability to bounce back
- Nussmeier best game of the year
- Offense balance
- Credits to J. Williams
- Campbell’s best game
- Team leading from the inside out
Oklahoma –
- Credits to J. Arnold, Alabama win
Q1 – Maturity from younger players?
- Younger players following example from older
- “I wish it could’ve happened earlier”
Q2 – Defensive challenges from Oklahoma?
- Changing dynamic of their offense
- More run-centric, controlled structure
Q3 – Perkins update? Future?
- Doing well in recovery
- Been in the building quite a bit
- He’s weighing his options
Q4 – What went right in the run game?
- “Starts w/ the QB”
Q5 – Simplifying things?
- “Players taking ownership”
- Didn’t have execution mistakes
Q6 – Plan for QB?
- Will most likely take a QB this year
- Overall roster is more important than one position
Q7 – Linebacker? Changes?
- Wanted to take some snaps off Penn
- Weeks was good match
- Could be the case again this weekend
Q8 – De-commit – more funds in portal?
- We’ll be very aggressive
Q9 – 4-3 front?
- Different uses of LB
Q10 – Building 2025 roster?
- Starts with player retention
- Ongoing recruiting process
- Portal to fill particular positions
- “Who are the guys that will stay?”
Q11 – NIL improved? Rev. share?
- “everyone is keeping their cards close”
- Can “balance off” if aggressive in next few months
Q12 – Mubenga? Chester?
- Gotten stronger, looking to growth in off season
Q13 – “CEO Head Coach”? Hands-on?
- Have to have relationships with the players
- “Head-coach centric”
- “Can’t be in meetings all day”
Q14 – Honoring senior class?
- 21 to honor prior to game
- Lists various players
Q15 – CJ Daniels?
- Great leader, consistency
- Working with difficult injury
Q16 – (question inaudible)
- Turkey, mashed potatoes, nap
