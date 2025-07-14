LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly Kicks Off SEC Media Days Today On A Roll

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

ATLANTA – LSU had a disappointing season in 2024 at 9-4 overall and 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference with no College Football Playoff despite an expansion to 12 teams in the postseason. The Tigers were a preseason No. 13 in the Associated Press poll, but lost their third straight opener under coach Brian Kelly to USC.

All that may come up Monday morning when Kelly will be the first of 16 SEC coaches to speak to hundreds of reporters at the SEC Media Days here at the Atlanta Omni Hotel/College Football Hall of Fame at (8:25 a.m., SEC Network) from today through Thursday as the former Notre Dame coach enters his fourth season with the Tigers.

But Kelly may also get asked about his national No. 1 Transfer Portal class that has given him what he calls the best roster he has ever had at LSU.

Brian Kelly has been so hot this week, his supposed hot seat is getting cold. Column:https://t.co/ZTJ7MmXfuI — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 11, 2025

Or, he may field a question about the commitment he garnered just last week from the No. 1 prospect in the nation, according to ESPN, in defensive lineman Lamar Brown of University High on the LSU campus. That commitment pushed Kelly’s class from No. 11 to No. 7 in 247sports.com and from No. 8 to No. 6 in the On3.com rankings.

Or, someone may ask Kelly about the three major brand programs he raided for recruiting experts just last week – Sam Petitto of 2024 national champion Ohio State, Jeff Martin of USC and Kelvin Bolden of Ole Miss.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will open today’s proceeding at 8 a.m. After Kelly, three LSU players will be interviewed – quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. and linebacker Whit Weeks.

After LSU and players, coaches and players from South Carolina, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt will be featured.

Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas follow on Tuesday, then Alabama, Mississippi State, Florida and Oklahoma on Wednesday and Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas and Texas A&M on Thursday.