LSU Football: Brian Kelly Press Conference – Sept. 22, 2025 (Ole Miss)

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media at his weekly press conference to preview Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Ole Miss. Prior to coach taking the podium (~12 p.m.), Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and Sideline Reporter Gordy Rush look ahead to the contest.
