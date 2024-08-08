LSU Football Beats Out Bama, Stanford and Tennessee for 2025 Safety

On Thursday, LSU secured a commitment from three-star safety CJ Jimcoily for their 2025 class. The Tennessee native chose the Tigers over offers from Stanford, Alabama, and Tennessee. According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Jimcoily is a four-star prospect and the 32nd-best safety in the nation.

Standing at six feet three inches and weighing 205 pounds, Jimcoily’s size allows him to play both safety and in the box. When asked about his role on the team, he stated that he is willing to play wherever needed to contribute to the defense.

Making the decision to commit to LSU was not an easy one for Jimcoily, who values education and life beyond football. He had Stanford and LSU as his final two options, ultimately choosing LSU due to their connections and opportunities for internships and post-football career paths.

Despite playing high school football in Tennessee, Jimcoily has ties to Louisiana through his family living in New Orleans. He also has a long-standing relationship with LSU coach Frank Wilson, who played a major role in his decision.

With this commitment, LSU now has a total of 20 commits for their 2025 class. They are still actively recruiting and aiming to fill out their class in the coming weeks and months. This commitment also helps solidify LSU’s spot as the third-ranked team in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, just ahead of SEC rival Georgia.