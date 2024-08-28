TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for August 28, 2024 – LSU Football – Arguing and Possibly Deceiving yourself about LSU’s defense against USC in Vegas We are mere days away from the official start to the 2024 college football season, and Baton Rouge and the extended Tiger Nation are absolutely abuzz with anticipation for kickoff Sunday at 6:30pm Central as LSU faces off against the USC Trojans in Las Vegas. That means it’s time for a little pre-game rap session here on the podcast, and for that we’ll be bringing on a new voice – Glenn Guilbeau, who just signed on as Tiger Rag Magazine Editor, will be headed to Las Vegas to cover the event. In between packing his bags and sorting out a rental car, Glenn sits down with Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne to discuss the upcoming game and gather their thoughts on what fans can expect this weekend. You’ll want to stay through until the end – after discussing the teams, coaches, and players and sharing their predictions, Jeff takes Todd to task on his perhaps overly optimistic view of the current Tigers defense.

Tiger Rag News Services See Full Bio