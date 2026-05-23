LSU Football Adds Tee Martin’s Son, Kaden Martin, A QB From Middle Tennessee, To 2026 Tigers

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin has added portal transfer No. 42 to his 2026 class.

He is incoming senior quarterback Kaden Martin (5-foot-11, 231 pounds), an unranked backup from Middle Tennessee who is the son of LSU offensive analyst Tee Martin.

Martin did not take any snaps at Middle Tennessee in 2024 or ’25. He originally signed to play baseball at Miami before the 2022 season out of Catholic High in Knoxville, Tennessee, where his father won a national championship with the Tennessee Volunteers as quarterback of the 1998 team. The younger Martin played only briefly at Miami in baseball before transferring to East Tennessee State, where he also played sparingly in baseball.

Kiffin signed three quarterbacks in his portal class of 2026 that was ranked No. 1 in the nation by 247sports.com – Sam Leavitt of Arizona State, Husan Longstreet of USC and Landen Clark of Elon.