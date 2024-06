LSU football picked up a commitment from 2025 offensive lineman Carius Curne.

Curne, a four-star from Arkansas, is the No. 109 player and the No. 11 offensive tackle in the country. He’s the fourth offensive lineman to commit to LSU after four-star prospects Tyler Miller and Devin Harper and three-star Brett Bordelon.

LSU has the No. 7 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite.