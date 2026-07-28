LSU Football Adds Defensive Assistant Kevin Sherrer, A Former Coordinator At Georgia Tech And Tennessee

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

A Southeastern Conference-tested defensive football coach has joined LSU coach Lane Kiffin’s staff.

Kevin Sherrer, a former defensive coordinator at Tennessee in 2018 and outside linebackers coach at Georgia from 2014-17, has joined the Tigers’ staff as a defensive assistant or analyst.

NEW: Kevin Sherrer is joining Lane Kiffin’s defensive staff, sources confirm. Title and responsibilities still TBD.



The longtime assistant has spent time at Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and in the NFL. He spent the spring as the DC with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL.… — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) July 28, 2026

Sherrer, 53, was most recently the defensive coordinator last spring for the Birmingham Stallions of the United. Football League. He was Georgia State’s defensive coordinator in 2024 after coordinating Georgia Tech’s defense in 2023. He also has NFL experience, having coached the New York Giants linebacker in 2020 and ’21.

A native of Oneonta, Alabama, Sherrer was a a tight end at Alabama 1993-95 and served as a Crimson Tide graduate assistant for from 1998-2000 before coaching at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. He was on Alabama coach Nick Saban’s staff director of player development from 2010-12 before being named defensive coordinator at South Alabama in 2013.

Sherrer coached Georgia’s outside linebackers from 2014-17 before being named defensive coordinator at Tennessee in 2018. After just one season, he was moved to special teams coordinator with the Vols.