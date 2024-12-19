LSU Football Adds A Punter From Transfer Portal

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Brian Kelly continued to reach into his Christmas portal stocking and bring out needed players on Thursday.

The Tigers’ 10th acquisition from the NCAA Transfer Portal is freshman punter Grant Chadwick from Middle Tennessee State University. He entered the portal on Dec. 16 and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

I have entered the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. #AGTG pic.twitter.com/2nRb97HJBI — Grant Chadwick (@grantbchadwick) December 16, 2024

Chadwick, who was on the watch list for the Ray Guy Award that goes to the nation’s top punter, averaged 43.4 yards a punt last season with 21 boots inside the 20-yard line for the Blue Raiders, who finished 3-9 overall and 2-6 in Conference-USA.

Junior Peyton Todd of West Monroe High averaged 41.6 yards a punt for LSU in the 2024 regular season with five inside the 20-yard line. Senior Blake Ochsendorf averaged 40.2 yards with seven inside the 20.

Chadwick is not ranked as a transfer by 247sports.com. He was the No. 11 punter in the nation last year and a three-star prospect out of Tullahoma High in Tullahoma, Tennessee, and the 95th prospect in his state. While in high school, he had scholarship offers from East Carolina, Memphis and Old Dominion.

LSU FOOTBALL 2025 NCAA TRANSFER PORTAL ROSTER – 10

LSU has signed 10 players since last Friday via the portal, and that class is ranked No. 3 in the nation by 247sports.com behind Texas Tech with 16 and Ole Miss with 12. Kelly has said his goal is 12 portal additions, but there could be more.

Here are the new Tigers with 247sports.com rankings:

-No. 10 Overall and No. 5 WR Nic Anderson, Oklahoma.

-No. 18 Overall and No. 8 WR Barion Brown, Kentucky.

-No. 36 Overall and No. 2 CB Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech.

-No. 43 Overall and No. 6 DE Jake Pyburn, Florida.

-No. 71 Overall and No. 8 CB Ja’Keem Jackson, Florida.

-No. 92 Overall and No. 13 QB Michael Van Buren, Mississippi State.

-No. 125 Overall and No. 14 DE Jimari Butler, Nebraska.

-No. 128 Overall and No. 8 TE Bauer Sharp, Oklahoma.

-Unranked WR Destyn Hill, Florida State.

-Unranked P Grant Chadwick, Middle Tennessee State.

LSU PLAYERS ENTERING THE PORTAL – 17

Meanwhile, LSU reserve quarterback A.J. Swann has entered the portal, bringing that total to 17.

– Rickie Collins: Quarterback

– Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver

– CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver

– Dashawn Womack: EDGE

– Jordan Allen: Safety

– Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver

– Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back

– Xavier Atkins: Linebacker

– Jyaire Brown: Cornerback

– Bernard Causey: Cornerback

– Nathan Dibert: Kicker

– De’Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle

– JK Johnson: Cornerback

– Ka’Morreun Pimpton: Tight End

– Jay’viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle

– Sage Ryan: Defensive Back

– AJ Swann: Quarterback