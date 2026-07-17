LSU Football Adds 4 In-State Programs To Future Schedules Through 2030

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU has added four Louisiana teams to its future non-conference football schedule beginning with a game against Northwestern State on Aug. 28, 2027, the school announced on Friday.

Other additions to future LSU schedules include the Tigers hosting Louisiana-Monroe and Southern in 2028, followed by Tulane in 2030. In 2028, LSU will open the season against ULM on August 26 followed by Southern in week three on September 9.

The game against Southern will mark only the second meeting between the teams and the first since 2022 when the Tigers beat the Jaguars, 65-17, in the home opener that year.

In 2030, Tulane will make its first trip to Tiger Stadium since 2009 when LSU hosts the Green Wave in the season-opener on August. 31.

LSU opens the Lane Kiffin era on Saturday, September 5, when the Tigers host Clemson in Death Valley.

In 2026, the Tigers host in-state Louisiana Tech on Sept. 12 and McNeese State on Oct. 3.

LSU Football – Future Schedule Additions

2027

Aug. 28 Northwestern State

2028

Aug. 26 Louisiana-Monroe

Sept. 9 Southern

2030

Aug. 31 Tulane