LSU Football Adds 3-Star Running Back As Class Rises To 6 Commitments For No. 51 Ranking

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin’s Class of 2027 recruiting class got it its second commitment of the weekend on Sunday with the addition of three-star running back Brennen Lacey of Frisco High in Frisco, Texas.

Lacey (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) is the No. 31 back in the nation, according to 247sports.com, and the No. 61 player in Texas. The composite rankings have Lacey as the No. 612 prospect in the country, No. 42 running back and No. 87 player in his state.

Earlier Sunday, Kiffin gained a commitment from No. 2 edge rusher KJ Green (6-4, 230) of Stone Mountain, Georgia. LSU has six commitments now toward the 2027 class, which 247sports.com has ranked No. 51 in the nation. The first signing period for that class will be from Dec. 3-5 with the second signing window beginning on Feb. 4.

Lacy is scheduled to visit Miami this weekend. He is also being recruited by Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, UCLA, Louisville, Memphis and Texas-El Paso.