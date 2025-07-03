LSU Football Adds 2nd 5-Star Prospect In Florida Defensive End Trenton Henderson

July 3, 2025 Glenn Guilbeau LSU Football 0
Brian Kelly, LSU
LSU football coach Brian Kelly's signing class for 2026 is No. 12 in the country by 247sports.com. (Tiger Rag photo).

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU coach Brian Kelly and defensive end coach Kevin Peoples gained a talented pass rusher on Wednesday in five-star defensive end Trenton Henderson of Pensacola Catholic High in Pensacola, Florida.

Henderson (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) committed to the Tigers over Florida, where he visited on June 13, and Florida State, which he is scheduled to visit on Aug. 29. Henderson also visited Texas on June 20, Michigan on June 6 and Auburn on May 16.

247Sports.com ranks Henderson as the No. 4 edge rusher in the country and No. 28 prospect overall. Peoples is listed as Henderson’s chief recruiter.

LSU’s only other five-star prospect in its No. 12-ranked 2026 class of 12 commitments is No. 1 wide receiver Tristen Keys of Hattiesburg High in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Keys (6-2, 180) committed to LSU on March 19 as the No. 4 prospect in the nation and No. 1 player in his state.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


× 2 = ten
Powered by MathCaptcha