LSU Football: 7 Tigers Become NFL Free Agents After Not Getting Drafted

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson led a group of seven Tigers signing NFL free agent contracts on Saturday and Sunday after not being selected in the seven-round NFL Draft held Thursday through Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Anderson, who caught 33 passes for 398 yards last season, has signed with Cleveland. Fellow wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. signed with Washington. A third offensive player – guard Josh Thompson – signed with Kansas City.

Other LSU free agent signees were defensive lineman Bernard Gooden to Cleveland, linebacker West Weeks to Indianapolis, edge Jack Pyburn to Tampa Bay and defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory to the Los Angeles Chargers.

LSU had seven players drafted – cornerback Mansoor Delane in the first round as the sixth player overall to Kansas City, safety A.J. Haulcy in the third round at No. 78 overall to Indianapolis, wide receiver Zavion Thomas in the third round at No. 89 to Chicago, tight end Bauer Sharp in the sixth round at No. 185 to Tampa Bay, wide receiver Barion Brown in the sixth at No. 190 to New Orleans, linebacker Harold Perkins in the sixth at No. 215 to Atlanta and quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in the seventh round at No. 249 to Kansas City.