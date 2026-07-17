LSU Football: 6 Freshmen/Transfers To Watch For The Tigers In 2026

By KACE KIESCHNICK, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

In a blockbuster, No. 1 ranked class of 41 transfers and the No. 13 recruiting class of 16 true freshmen and three junior college signees, here are six top under-the-radar newcomers and freshmen who could make an impact.

DE Lamar Brown

Brown (6-foot-4, 295 pounds) is the top-rated recruit LSU welcomes to campus as a true freshman. He was listed as Rivals’ and ESPN’s top overall prospect. The edge rusher was a five-star on both the offensive and defensive lines. He made 29 tackles, nine for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles at University Lab in 2025.

Brown did not enroll at LSU in the spring, so he will have a little less time to carve out a spot in the rotation, but he will force his way onto the field before the end of the season.

DTs Richard Anderson & Deuce Geralds

It really is unfair to lump these two true freshmen together, but both will have big roles on the interior of the defensive front. Anderson (6-3, 339) is a five-star Edna Karr prospect considered the No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation and went through spring practice as an early enrollee. Geralds (6-1, 279) was a four-star recruit, but has also already gotten time with the starting unit in practice as did Anderson. Lane Kiffin had praise for both of them.

“This guy’s going to be a great player. It’s just a matter of time to when that happens. And love how physical he is, love how hard he’s worked,” he said of Anderson.

“Deuce has really been extremely productive and caused havoc,” Kiffin said. “He’s going to be a great player.”

CB Havon Finney Jr.

Behind starters DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland, cornerback is the thinnest position on the team. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker is looking for depth, and another true freshmen in Finney could be one to answer the call.

Finney (6-1, 173) was the No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2027, but he reclassified to come to LSU a year early. If he can mature quickly, he has more than enough potential to stay ahead of schedule.

TE Malachi Thomas

Junior Trey’Dez Green is the preseason All-American tight end for the Tigers, but that does not mean Thomas, a transfer from Pittsburgh, needs to live in his shadow in his junior season. Thomas (6-3, 242) caught just 13 passes for 192 yards and two TDs at Pitt last year as a sophomore. With 26 collegiate appearances, he has experience, and he’s shown enough versatility and playmaking ability not to be just another body on the end of the offensive line.

Kiffin asks a lot of his tight ends and knows how to put them in a position to succeed. All Thomas needs to do is take advantage.

WR Tre’ Brown

Brown (6-2, 190) was one of the most prolific deep threats in the nation at Old Dominion last year as a sophomore. His 20.05 yards per catch ranked seventh in the nation after 38 receptions for 762 yards and four touchdowns. That kind of explosive production does not just disappear, even when making the jump from the Sun Belt to the SEC.

The receiver room is packed with new talent. It will be hard to break through the crowd, but if Brown can make it onto the field, he could make make game-changing plays.