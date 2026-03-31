LSU Football 2026 Spring Practice No. 4 Update

March 31, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, LSU Football News 0
Lane Kiffin, LSU head football coach
Lane Kiffin held his first spring practice as LSU's football coach on Tuesday morning, then had a press conference. (Tiger Rag photo by Michael Bacigalupi).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The Louisiana sun beat down on LSU’s practice field Tuesday as Lane Kiffin’s squad opened Week 2 of spring ball. Notable personnel developments emerged from both huddles.

Injuries and Rehabilitation

Linebacker Whit Weeks watched from the sidelines. His right leg was still in a protective boot after last season’s fracture. Defensive coaches pointed him toward rehabilitation equipment while discussing his potential return timeline.

Defensive tackle Stephiylan Green made his spring debut. He wore a purple practice jersey and showed visible enthusiasm as he exploded through tackling dummies.

Tuesday’s First-Team Personnel

Offense (Hurry-Up Drill)

  • QB: Landen Clark
  • RB: Caden Durham
  • WR: Winston Watkins, Jayce Brown, Jackson Harris
  • TE: Trey’Dez Green
  • OL:
    • Seaton (LT)
    • Harper (LG)
    • Moore (C)
    • Bah (RG)
    • Davis (RT)

Caden Durham took 8 of 12 first-team backfield snaps, a noticeable increase from last week. Landen Clark threw precise spirals, hitting receivers in stride during one-on-zero drills. In contrast, Leavitt’s throws occasionally sailed high. Watkins made a one-handed grab along the sideline, earning applause from teammates. The second unit included Martinez, Sprinkle, Satterwhite, Bordelon, and Strey across the offensive front.

Defense (Hurry-Up Drill)

  • DL:
    • Ross (DE)
    • Geralds (DT)
    • Umanmielen (EDGE)
  • LB: Dottery, Keys
  • DB:
    • Jackson (CB)
    • Pickett (CB)
    • Woodland (Nickel)
    • Spears (Star)
    • Benefield (S)
    • Cooley (S)

Woodland moved inside to nickel coverage while Jackson patrolled the boundary corner. This shift marked a tactical change from previous alignments. Defensive coordinator sessions focused on edge containment. Position groups collaborated on pursuit angles and quick-turn techniques.

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