LSU Football 2026 Spring Practice No. 4 Update

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES
The Louisiana sun beat down on LSU’s practice field Tuesday as Lane Kiffin’s squad opened Week 2 of spring ball. Notable personnel developments emerged from both huddles.
Injuries and Rehabilitation
Linebacker Whit Weeks watched from the sidelines. His right leg was still in a protective boot after last season’s fracture. Defensive coaches pointed him toward rehabilitation equipment while discussing his potential return timeline.
Defensive tackle Stephiylan Green made his spring debut. He wore a purple practice jersey and showed visible enthusiasm as he exploded through tackling dummies.
Tuesday’s First-Team Personnel
Offense (Hurry-Up Drill)
- QB: Landen Clark
- RB: Caden Durham
- WR: Winston Watkins, Jayce Brown, Jackson Harris
- TE: Trey’Dez Green
- OL:
- Seaton (LT)
- Harper (LG)
- Moore (C)
- Bah (RG)
- Davis (RT)
Caden Durham took 8 of 12 first-team backfield snaps, a noticeable increase from last week. Landen Clark threw precise spirals, hitting receivers in stride during one-on-zero drills. In contrast, Leavitt’s throws occasionally sailed high. Watkins made a one-handed grab along the sideline, earning applause from teammates. The second unit included Martinez, Sprinkle, Satterwhite, Bordelon, and Strey across the offensive front.
Defense (Hurry-Up Drill)
- DL:
- Ross (DE)
- Geralds (DT)
- Umanmielen (EDGE)
- LB: Dottery, Keys
- DB:
- Jackson (CB)
- Pickett (CB)
- Woodland (Nickel)
- Spears (Star)
- Benefield (S)
- Cooley (S)
Woodland moved inside to nickel coverage while Jackson patrolled the boundary corner. This shift marked a tactical change from previous alignments. Defensive coordinator sessions focused on edge containment. Position groups collaborated on pursuit angles and quick-turn techniques.
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