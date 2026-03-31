LSU Football 2026 Spring Practice No. 4 Update

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The Louisiana sun beat down on LSU’s practice field Tuesday as Lane Kiffin’s squad opened Week 2 of spring ball. Notable personnel developments emerged from both huddles.

Injuries and Rehabilitation

Linebacker Whit Weeks watched from the sidelines. His right leg was still in a protective boot after last season’s fracture. Defensive coaches pointed him toward rehabilitation equipment while discussing his potential return timeline.

Defensive tackle Stephiylan Green made his spring debut. He wore a purple practice jersey and showed visible enthusiasm as he exploded through tackling dummies.

Tuesday’s First-Team Personnel

Offense (Hurry-Up Drill)

QB : Landen Clark

: Landen Clark RB : Caden Durham

: Caden Durham WR : Winston Watkins, Jayce Brown, Jackson Harris

: Winston Watkins, Jayce Brown, Jackson Harris TE : Trey’Dez Green

: Trey’Dez Green OL : Seaton (LT) Harper (LG) Moore (C) Bah (RG) Davis (RT)

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Caden Durham took 8 of 12 first-team backfield snaps, a noticeable increase from last week. Landen Clark threw precise spirals, hitting receivers in stride during one-on-zero drills. In contrast, Leavitt’s throws occasionally sailed high. Watkins made a one-handed grab along the sideline, earning applause from teammates. The second unit included Martinez, Sprinkle, Satterwhite, Bordelon, and Strey across the offensive front.

Defense (Hurry-Up Drill)

DL : Ross (DE) Geralds (DT) Umanmielen (EDGE)

: LB : Dottery, Keys

: Dottery, Keys DB : Jackson (CB) Pickett (CB) Woodland (Nickel) Spears (Star) Benefield (S) Cooley (S)

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Woodland moved inside to nickel coverage while Jackson patrolled the boundary corner. This shift marked a tactical change from previous alignments. Defensive coordinator sessions focused on edge containment. Position groups collaborated on pursuit angles and quick-turn techniques.