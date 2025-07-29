LSU Football 2025 Fall Camp Preview

By TODD HORNE, Executive Editor

It’s official: Fall Camp kicks off Wednesday at The Ponderosa. LSU’s 2025 season is at a pivotal moment. Talking Season is over. Will this important Fall Camp lead to a breakthrough for Brian Kelly’s Tigers or will the team stick with the status quo? Here’s what to watch as Kelly enters Year Four in Baton Rouge.

Offensive Momentum vs. Line-Room Remodeling

Kelly’s offense has been elite. They have achieved:

Three consecutive Top 15 units.

The nation’s best offensive player, Jayden Daniels (2023).

(2023). A deep, efficient passing game.

Garrett Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards, spread the ball to seven 20-catch receivers, and minimized sacks. Key players returning include:

Aaron Anderson (slot ace)

(slot ace) Zavion Thomas (boundary threat)

(boundary threat) Caden Durham (bruising back, 3.8 yards after contact)

New additions like Nic Anderson (Oklahoma transfer) and Barion Brown (Kentucky speedster) add big-play potential. However, replacing four OL starters could affect how often Nussmeier faces third-and-long.

Defensive Rebound or Repeat of Mediocrity?

After slipping to 52nd in defensive ESPN SP+ (2023), LSU climbed to 34th under Blake Baker, even without Harold Perkins Jr. for most of last season. If Perkins (now at STAR) and Whit Weeks are healthy, and Baker says they are, LSU will have a strong linebacker duo. However, they face challenges with:

Six new or young interior linemen.

Edge additions like Patrick Payton (Florida State) and Bernard Gooden (USF) who must produce quickly.

The secondary returns shutdown corner Ashton Stamps and three aggressive transfers:

Mansoor Delane (Va. Tech)

(Va. Tech) A.J. Haulcy (Houston)

(Houston) Tamarcus Cooley (NC State)

Baker’s blitz-heavy schemes will be exciting but could also expose LSU at critical moments.

A Grueling Road Card

LSU faces tough non-conference games against Clemson and Oklahoma, along with a challenging in-season stretch against Ole Miss and Alabama. LSU has the potential to dominate any schedule but has struggled with consistency. Since 2022, Kelly’s Tigers have:

Beaten three top-10 foes.

Lost to unranked teams three times.

Lost season openers in each of his first three years.

Allowed four games with over 20 points against them.

Twelve Fall Camp Storylines

Offensive line hierarchy: Can Tyree Adams and Weston Davis handle LT/RT duties? Will Braelin Moore or Josh Thompson step in seamlessly? What about true freshman Carius Curne, a freaky strong and agile athlete who could push for time at tackle or, increasingly more than likely, at one of the guard spots? Safety showdown: Who will solve LSU’s last-line issues among AJ Haulcy, Tamarcus Cooley, Jardin Gilbert, Javien Toviano, and Dashawn Spears? Nussmeier’s leap: Can Nuss’ Year Two match Burrow and Daniels’ MVP arcs? Perkins + Weeks health: Will the hybrid linebacker corps reclaim dominance? DJ Pickett’s debut: Can the 6-5 freshman secure a starting cornerback role? Pickett is reportedly exceeding expectations since he joined the Tigers in the Spring, and picking off passes is apparently his specialty. Imagine, a cornerback named Pickett who specializes in picking off passes? Nic Anderson’s integration: How quickly will the oft-injured 6-4 transfer from Oklahoma stretch defenses? Breakout candidates: Who shines brightest among Trey’Dez Green, Chris Hilton Jr., Dominick McKinley, or Gabriel Reliford? Run-game renaissance: Will fresh OL faces improve an offense that ranked last in SEC rushing? Defensive consistency: Can Baker push LSU back into the top-20 scoring defense? Edge reinforcements: Will Payton, Pyburn, Butler, and Gooden become key players? Season-opener focus: A win over Clemson would end the opener woes (last victory in 2019). Kelly’s mandate: SEC title talk is just talk—he must deliver results.

Bottom Line

LSU is tantalizingly close to success. The talent is there, the offense is strong, and the defense has playmakers. However, roster turnover, a tough schedule, and fall-camp battles will determine if Kelly can lead the Tigers back to playoff contention. Camp opens Wednesday.

Expect fireworks at The Ponderosa!